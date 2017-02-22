Witness: Man had gun before he was shot by officers

DURHAM, N.C. — A witness tells investigators that a black man fatally shot last week by North Carolina police had a gun.

A police report released Wednesday said one witness told investigators he saw 24-year-old Kenneth Bailey Jr. throw a gun down, and another witness says he heard officers tell Bailey to drop his weapon. Police previously said Bailey pulled the gun out and pointed it at officers before he was shot Feb. 15.

Durham Police spokesman Wil Glenn said in an email that Bailey was black. Glenn didn't answer the question when an AP reporter asked the races of the police officers involved.

The report doesn't say which of the officers shot Bailey.