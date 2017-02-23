American Samoa's ex-congressman dies at 73

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa — American Samoa's longest serving non-voting delegate to the U.S House of Representatives Eni H. Faleomavaega died Wednesday. He was 73.

His sister-in-law, Therese Hunkin, didn't disclose the cause of death but said he died at his home in Provo, Utah.

Faleomavaega, a Democrat, was first elected in 1989 but was unseated in the November 2014 election by Republican Aumua Amata Radewagen.

Faleomavaega didn't run in the 2016 election.

American Samoa is a U.S. territory about 2,300 miles south of Hawaii.

Its House delegate can vote in committee but not on the House floor.