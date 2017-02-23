Arctic 'doomsday' seed vault receives 50,000 new deposits
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault is a safety measure against wars and disasters that threaten to wipe out crops.
HELSINKI — Nearly 10 years after a "doomsday" seed vault opened on an Arctic island, some 50,000 new samples from seed collections around the world have been deposited in the world's largest repository built to safeguard against wars or natural disasters wiping out global food crops.
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, the world's largest agricultural gene bank located on the Svalbard archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, was built as a master backup to the world's other seed banks.
