Arctic 'doomsday' seed vault receives 50,000 new deposits

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault is a safety measure against wars and disasters that threaten to wipe out crops.

Workers arrive at the Svalbard Global Seed Vault with a shipment of seeds in March 2016. The vault is the world's largest collection of seeds, which are being held as a safeguard against war and disasters that threaten to wipe out crops.

HELSINKI — Nearly 10 years after a "doomsday" seed vault opened on an Arctic island, some 50,000 new samples from seed collections around the world have been deposited in the world's largest repository built to safeguard against wars or natural disasters wiping out global food crops.

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, the world's largest agricultural gene bank located on the Svalbard archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, was built as a master backup to the world's other seed banks.

A research centre that focuses on improving agriculture in dry zones — the first to retrieve its seed collection from the vault in 2015 — on Wednesday returned some 15,000 specimens after multiplying and reconstituting them. The collections range from India to the Middle East, northern Africa and the Americas.

