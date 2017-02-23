Arkansas Supreme Court strikes city's LGBT protections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has struck down a city's ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, but it stopped short of saying whether a state law aimed at prohibiting local LGBT protections is constitutional .

Justices on Thursday reversed a judge's decision that Fayetteville's anti-discrimination ordinance didn't violate a state law prohibiting cities from enacting protections not covered by state law. Fayetteville, a liberal enclave in northwestern Arkansas, is one of several cities that approved local protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in response to the 2015 law.