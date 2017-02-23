Austria's health minister dies of cancer at age 53

VIENNA — Austria's Heath Ministry says the country's health minister, Sabine Oberhauser, has died at age 53.

The ministry said Oberhauser died Thursday. She had been battling cancer for two years and relinquished her government duties a week ago to enter the hospital.

Oberhauser, a physician, took office in 2014 after holding various posts for the Social Democrats, the senior partners in Austria's coalition government.

She is survived by her husband, fellow doctor Gerold Oberhauser, and their two daughters.