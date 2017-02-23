Authorities plan case update on teacher missing since 2005

OCILLA, Ga. — Authorities in rural south Georgia say they plan to update the public on their 11-year search for a missing teacher.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a news conference has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Irwin County courthouse to discuss the disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

A former beauty queen who taught at Irwin County High School, Grinstead was 30 years old when she vanished in October 2005 from her home in the farm town of Ocilla.