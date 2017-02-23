Brazil police use tear gas to quell drug confrontation

SAO PAULO — Officials say Brazilian police resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets to quell a confrontation among drug users in downtown Sao Paulo.

A police department press officer says the clash occurred Thursday afternoon in the so-called "crackland" — an open-air crack cocaine market in the heart of Sao Paulo, where the drug is purchased and smoked in plain sight, day or night.

He says the clash lasted about two hours, during which police were attacked with rocks and pieces of wood.