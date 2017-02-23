Dubai's ruler orders reckless drivers to community service

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai says its ruler has ordered those filmed doing high-speed turns or "doughnuts" in an SUV near pedestrians in the rain at an outdoor shopping mall to perform four hours of community service for 30 days.

The Dubai Media Office late Thursday posted an image on Twitter of three men, their faces unseen, sweeping a sidewalk.

It said Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum personally ordered the men to perform community service for "performing dangerous stunts in their 4x4."

The National, a state-run newspaper based in Abu Dhabi, previously identified the driver involved in the incident last weekend at the upscale City Walk mall as an Emirati.