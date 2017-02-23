Egypt denies reports about giving Sinai to Palestinians

CAIRO — The spokesman for Egypt's president is categorically denying Israeli reports that Egypt has proposed giving up part of Sinai Peninsula for the Palestinians to set up an independent state.

In a statement, Alaa Youssef said the issue has not been discussed or presented "on any level."

"It's unimaginable to get into such unrealistic and unacceptable proposals especially in Sinai, which is a dear part of the nation," he said.

His remarks came at the end of a meeting on Thursday between top commanders of the Egyptian army and police with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo.