Former tech CEO faces sentencing after self-exile in Africa
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A wealthy former CEO who dodged securities fraud charges for a decade by fleeing to Africa is facing sentencing in New York City.
Jacob "Kobi" Alexander is due in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Alexander came under investigation as the successful head of a telecommunications software firm called Comverse. He was in Israel and negotiating a possible surrender when he vanished in 2006.
He turned up in Namibia after having transferred tens of millions of dollars overseas. He lived comfortably there until last year, when he gave up an extradition fight and agreed to plead guilty in the U.S.
The
Last year, a judge rejected his $25 million bid for bail.
Most Popular
-
Shovel Rage: Furious man chases plow after snow dumped at driveway's end
-
Artist space Beaumont Studios looking for new home after 80% property tax increase
-
Police looking for three suspects after 79-year-old woman robbed in Bedford
-
Nova Scotia man convicted in 1992 McDonald’s murders living 'good life' in B.C.