Fritz Koenig, sculptor whose art withstood 9-11 attack, dies

BERLIN — Fritz Koenig, a German sculptor whose work "The Sphere" became a symbol of resilience after the 9-11 attacks in New York, has died. He was 92.

Koenig, who was already a well-known artist thanks to his distinctive large statues and sculptures, created the ball-shaped bronze over a four-year period starting in 1967.

Originally called "Grosse Kugelkaryatide N.Y.," the 25-feet (7.6 metres ) high sculpture stood between the World Trade Center's towers from 1971 until their collapse in the terror attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

It was recovered from the rubble — heavily dented battered but structurally intact — and was moved to Battery Park.