Germany: Islamist detained for planning to kill police

BERLIN — Police in northern Germany say they have taken a suspected Islamist extremist into custody on allegations he was planning a bomb attack on a police officer or a soldier.

Northeim police and Celle prosecutors said in a joint statement Thursday the 29-year-old German, whose identity was not given, has admitted that he wanted to lure a police officer or soldier into a trap and detonate a self-made explosive device.

Authorities say the suspect, who is from the town of Northeim, was involved with Muslim radicals there. He was taken into custody Wednesday.