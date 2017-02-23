Guatemala threatens to block abortions aboard ship

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala's military said Thursday it will not allow a Dutch non-profit organization that performs free abortions aboard a ship in international waters to pick up women in port for the procedure.

Abortion is illegal in Guatemala. In a statement, the military said it was under instructions from President Jimmy Morales to not allow the activity.

The non-profit , Women on Waves, travels the globe offering abortion services to women in countries where the procedure is illegal. Spokeswoman Leticia Zenevich said they selected Guatemala as the first country they visited in Latin America because of the strength of its women's organizations.

The boat arrived in the Pacific port of Quetzal on Wednesday and planned to stay five days, Zenevich said. She said officials from the prosecutor's office for human rights were inspecting the boat.