Hillary Clinton to speak in father's Pennsylvania hometown

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hillary Clinton has been selected to speak at a St. Patrick's Day event in her late father's Pennsylvania hometown of Scranton.

The Times-Tribune of Scranton (http://bit.ly/2kNDP3j ) reports the former Democratic presidential candidate is to be the keynote speaker for the Society of Irish Women's annual dinner March 17.

Clinton's father grew up in Scranton and she spent summers at the family's cottage on nearby Lake Winola.

Her last appearance in Scranton was Aug. 15, during her unsuccessful campaign against Republican Donald Trump.

The speech is one of several Clinton is scheduled to deliver in the coming months, including a commencement address May 26 at her alma mater, Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

___