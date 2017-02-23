In Denmark, first blasphemy charge since 1971
COPENHAGEN — A Danish prosecutor says a 42-year-old man in northern Denmark has been charged with blasphemy for allegedly burning the
Jan Reckendorff says it was the first time since 1971 that a person was charged for "publicly mocking a religious community's religious doctrines or worship," adding it is punishable by imprisonment for up to four months or fine.
Reckendorff said Wednesday the man, who wasn't identified, burned the
No date for a trial was set.