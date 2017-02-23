Israel reinstates life term of Hamas prisoner freed in swap

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — A Palestinian activist says an Israeli court has ordered a senior Hamas member to complete his life sentence, after the man was freed in a 2011 swap of hundreds of inmates for an Israeli soldier held by Hamas.

At the time of the exchange, Nael Barghouti had served 33 years for participating in the kidnapping and killing of an Israeli soldier, making him one of the longest-held Palestinians.

Israel has since rearrested scores of Palestinians for allegedly resuming anti-Israel activities.

One roundup came after three Israeli teens were killed by a Hamas cell in 2014. Barghouti, arrested in that sweep, subsequently served 30 months for Hamas membership. Barghouti completed the sentence but was never released.