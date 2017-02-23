Japan first lady's praise for school removed amid scandal
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — An endorsement by the wife of Japan's prime minister of a new elementary school run by a man with ultra-nationalistic views has been removed from the school's
Japanese media have reported that the state property in Osaka was sold in 2016 for 134 million yen ($1.2 million), one-seventh of its appraised price. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has denied he or his wife Akie had any influence over the land deal.
The same school operator runs a kindergarten with a curriculum said to resemble that of pre-World War II Japan. It plans a similar approach for the elementary school, which is set to open in April, pending final approval by Osaka prefecture.