Lawyer in prep-school sex-assault case: Defence wasn't ideal

CONCORD, N.H. — A lawyer who represented a New Hampshire prep school graduate at his sexual assault trial says the defence team's work wasn't ideal.

Owen Labrie (lah-BREE'), of Tunbridge, Vermont, was convicted in 2015 of misdemeanour sexual assault and child endangerment, but acquitted of rape, for his encounter with a 15-year-old classmate in a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School in Concord. He also was convicted of a felony computer charge that requires him to register as a sex offender for life.

Labrie is now seeking a new trial, arguing his lawyers harmed his case in part by failing to challenge the felony charge earlier.