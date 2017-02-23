Lawyer in prep-school sex-assault case: Defence wasn't ideal
CONCORD, N.H. — A lawyer who represented a New Hampshire prep school graduate at his sexual assault trial says the
Owen Labrie (lah-BREE'), of Tunbridge, Vermont, was convicted in 2015 of
Labrie is now seeking a new trial, arguing his lawyers harmed his case in part by failing to challenge the felony charge earlier.
On Thursday, attorney Samir Zaganjori (zag-in-JOR'-ee) said waiting to challenge the charge until after the verdict was not "ideal representation" but he said overall Labrie received effective counsel.