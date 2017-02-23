News / World

New Haiti leader nominates physician to be prime minister

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's new president has chosen a physician and political outsider to be prime minister.

President Jovenel Moise announced in a late Wednesday tweet that he and Haiti's two legislative leaders have agreed upon the nomination of Dr. Jack Guy Lafontant.

Lafontant is a gastroenterologist and head of the Rotary Club in the commercial district of Petionville.

Both houses of parliament will vote on whether to confirm Lafontant after he presents a plan of government.

A prime minister oversees the Cabinet and day-to-day operations of government.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

More on Metronews.ca

More on Metronews.ca

More on Metronews.ca

More on Metronews.ca

More on Metronews.ca

More on Metronews.ca

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular