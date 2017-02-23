New Haiti leader nominates physician to be prime minister

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's new president has chosen a physician and political outsider to be prime minister.

President Jovenel Moise announced in a late Wednesday tweet that he and Haiti's two legislative leaders have agreed upon the nomination of Dr. Jack Guy Lafontant.

Lafontant is a gastroenterologist and head of the Rotary Club in the commercial district of Petionville.

Both houses of parliament will vote on whether to confirm Lafontant after he presents a plan of government.