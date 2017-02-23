Officer receives honour for heroism after apartment explosion

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County police officer who was the first to respond to a gas explosion and fire that killed seven people and injured dozens of others at an apartment complex last year has received his department's highest honour .

Officer Jeff Hughes received the department's Medal of Valor Wednesday for his bravery.

Hughes was working off duty for the Flower Branch apartments in Silver Spring the night of Aug. 10 when the explosion occurred. Hughes ran to help a family out of the rubble and then went to the adjacent buildings to pull fire alarms and get more than 100 people out.