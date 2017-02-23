Pew: Hispanics split on issues before Trump inauguration
WASHINGTON — More than half of Hispanic immigrants who were neither born in the United States nor have a permanent resident card said they were concerned about their place in the United States, even before the Trump administration made clear its intentions to aggressively crack down on illegal immigration, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Thursday.
The survey, taken in December and January, showed that 55
But that number changed significantly for Hispanics who are born in the United States or naturalized U.S. citizens. Fifty-nine
"Those who are most concerned are those at most risk for deportation, people who don't have U.S. citizenship," said Mark Hugo Lopez, Pew's director of Hispanic research. "Among U.S. born Hispanics, most are confident about their place in America after Donald Trump's election."
Overall, about half — or 49
All of this was before the Trump administration this month announced its policy of making an enforcement priority any immigrant in the country illegally who is charged or convicted of any
Before those actions, Hispanics in the United States were split on deportation.
Fifty-two
Lopez said those numbers could be changing.
"While it's not much different from what we've seen in the past with surveys we've done on Hispanics, we would need to remeasure this given what's happened in the last few weeks," he said.
About 40
The bilingual telephone survey of 1,001 Hispanic adults was conducted from Dec. 7, 2016, through Jan. 15, 2017. The survey's margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.
