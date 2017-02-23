Police say 2 more Turkish servicemen seek asylum in Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police say two more members of the Turkish military who were arrested after surreptitiously entering Greece have requested asylum.

Police said Thursday the two men handed themselves over to authorities in the northeastern town of Orestiada last week, saying they had crossed the Evros river that runs along the two countries' land border.

The two formally requested asylum in Greece on Monday, police said.

Eight other Turkish servicemen fled to Greece last summer seeking protection following last year's failed coup in Turkey.

Greek authorities say more than 100 Turks have requested asylum in Greece since the July 15 failed coup in Turkey, including the eight servicemen who fled in a military helicopter.