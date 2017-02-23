Pope buys quake-zone produce to help farmers, donates food

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis's chief alms-giver is on a shopping spree in quake-struck central Italy, buying up prosciutto, cheese and local produce from struggling local businesses and donating the bounty to Roman soup kitchens.

The Vatican said Monsignor Konrad Krajewski's expedition Thursday was a concrete gesture of Francis' belief that "when you can't earn a living you lose your dignity."

The Vatican released photos of Krajewski visiting local prosciutto makers and buying up rounds of cheese and other typical produce. The region is known for its lentils.