Rusty reptiles: Orange turtles pop up in Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — More rusty reptiles are popping up in the Carolinas.
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports (http://bit.ly/2kNSmw4 ) a visitor to the Myrtlewood Golf Club's Palmetto Course reported seeing several orange turtles while playing a round of golf Wednesday.
Add that to the rust-colored alligators that already have been seen in Calabash, North Carolina - about 30 miles up the coast - and down in the Charleston area of South Carolina. Calabash residents named their pumpkin-colored gator "Donny." Charleston-area residents joked that an orange alligator that turned up in a nearby pond had used too much self-tanning lotion.
It's a phenomenon for which officials have an explanation. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say the coloration is likely due to a winter spent in a rusty steel culvert pipe.
