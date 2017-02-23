Senator asks DeVos to clarify remarks about Ed Dept staff

WASHINGTON — A Democratic senator is expressing concern about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her comments about employees.

In an interview last week, DeVos said some Education Department workers could "try to subvert" its mission and promised to act "swiftly and surely" on that matter.

Senator Patty Murray of Washington state sent a letter to DeVos on Wednesday, asking her to clarify the remarks.

Murray is the senior Democrat on the Senate Education Committee. She warns that such comments may be intimidating to some staffers. She also warns DeVos against going after civil servants hired by the previous administration.