Solar farms banned after complaints in North Carolina county

CURRITUCK, N.C. — County commissioners in eastern North Carolina have imposed an indefinite ban on the construction of solar farms after neighbours complained that they seem unsightly and said they're afraid of flying glass in the event of severe weather.

Board chairman Bobby Harig said commissioners have had many plans come at them in addition to the two large solar farms the county has already approved in the last three years. One, in Moyock, covers 2,000 acres and stretches for nearly 2 miles, and its neighbours in the adjacent Ranchland community aren't happy.