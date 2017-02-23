The Latest: California flood evacuation centres closed

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Latest on the storms in California (all times local):

6:20 a.m.

California officials have closed two evacuation centres set up for residents of San Jose forced to leave their homes two days ago because of floods.

The centres were places where evacuated people could get food and water and rest. Two overnight shelters remain open and people there were trying to find out if they would be allowed to go home.

Officials say 14,000 were evacuated. No details were immediately provided by authorities on how many people would be allowed to return home Thursday.

Water levels were receding from the Coyote Creek that overflowed and flooded parts of the city.

The National Weather Service forecasts a storm forming for Saturday in the late afternoon or early evening that could affect the area again.

____

1:35 a.m.

Some residents returned home to sort through waterlogged furniture, toys and clothing after being abruptly evacuated when a surging creek carrying engine fuel and sewage water inundated thousands of homes in San Jose.

With water levels from Coyote Creek receding late Wednesday, officials said some of the 14,000 evacuated residents would be allowed to return home, although an evacuation order remained for parts of the city. Authorities warned residents to be careful about hygiene and handling food that may have come into contact with flood water.