The Latest: House leader replaces panel chair he says lied
LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan House's income tax proposal (all times local):
4 a.m.
The fallout over Michigan House Republicans' failure to pass an income tax cut is already underway.
GOP House Speaker Tom Leonard announced after 3 a.m. Thursday that he removed Republican Rep. Jason Sheppard of Temperance as chairman of the Financial Services Committee. Leonard says Sheppard, who voted against a bill to cut the 4.25
Leonard says in statement that it's "unacceptable" that Sheppard "lied" about his position. Sheppard could not immediately be reached to comment.
The House early Thursday fell three votes short of the 55 needed to move the legislation to the Senate.
Leonard named Republican Rep. Diana Farrington of Utica the new chairwoman of the committee. Sheppard will no longer serve on the panel.
___
1:55 a.m.
The Republican-led Michigan House has defeated legislation to lower the state's income tax.
The bill that fell three votes short of passage early Thursday would lower the 4.25
Eleven Republicans joined all but one Democrat in opposing the legislation.
Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has voiced concerns about the budget implications of a tax cut.
Conservatives say Michigan's income tax should return to 3.9
___
12:25 a.m.
The Michigan House is meeting overnight as majority Republicans struggle to gain support for an income tax cut.
Legislation that would reduce the 4.25 tax to 3.9
Conservatives say Michigan's income tax should return to 3.9
Snyder says taxes already have been lowered under his watch.
The House session began Wednesday afternoon and extended beyond midnight.