The Latest: Malaysia wants Interpol help on tracing suspects

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The Latest on the investigation into the killing of Kim Jong Nam, Kim Jong Un's half brother, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (all times local):

1 p.m.

Malaysia's national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar says help has been sought from Interpol to issue an alert for the four North Korean suspects who left Malaysia on the same day Kim Jong Nam, a half brother of North Korea's leader, was killed.

It is not known what Interpol can do, as the four are believed to be back in Pyongyang and North Koreas is not a member of Interpol.

Khalid also said there were no plans to send officers to Macau to collect a DNA sample from Kim Jong Nam's family. Kim had a home in Macau and was about to fly there when he was killed.

8 a.m.

North Korea says Malaysia's investigation into the death of one of its nationals is full of "holes and contradictions" amid speculation that its agents masterminded the assassination of leader Kim Jong Un's half brother.

Malaysia police have not directly pinpointed North Korea as being behind the death of Kim Jong Nam, but they are searching for several North Korean suspects over his killing at a Malaysian airport this month.

The Korean Jurists Committee said in a statement Thursday that the Malaysian investigation lacks fairness and has been influenced by the South Korean government, which blames Pyongyang for the death.

The North has not acknowledged that the dead man is Kim Jong Nam. Thursday's statement described the man only as a North Korean citizen bearing a diplomatic passport.

6:25 p.m.

The Vietnamese suspect in the death of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother appeared to be wearing an "LOL" shirt like the attacker's in photos on her Facebook page.

Doan Thi Huong, 28, had posted to Facebook under the name Ruby Ruby, according to her niece, 18-year-old niece, Dinh Thi Quyen.

Her profile picture shows Huong wearing a red cut-out swimsuit at a pool. Other photos are selfies taken in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a few days before Kim Jong Nam was attacked at the city's airport by two women who rubbed his face with apparent poison.

The account's first post was made Dec. 14 and the last was Feb. 11 from an area near the airport. "I want to sleep more but by your side," it said above a photo of Huong with closed eyes and short blonde hair.

Many of her 65 Facebook friends are men, including several South Koreans.

4 p.m.

North Korean diplomats have called for the immediate release of the two "innocent women" arrested in connection with the apparent poisoning last week of a scion of the North Korean ruling family.

A statement released Wednesday by North Korea's embassy in Kuala Lumpur dismissed the police account of Kim Jong Nam's death — that the women had coated their hands with toxins and then rubbed them on his face as he stood in front of a ticketing kiosk at a Kuala Lumpur airport.