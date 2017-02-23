The Latest: Union backs off-duty officer in fight with teens

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Latest on an off-duty California police officer's fight with teens (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A union representing Los Angeles police officers is supporting an off-duty officer who fired his gun during a struggle with teens near his Anaheim home.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League says publicly available cellphone video shows the officer was physically assaulted by multiple individuals and sustained injuries in Tuesday's incident.

The union says an officer has the right to self- defence no matter the age of the offender.

The fight involved ongoing issues with teens walking across the officer's property and grass. No one was hurt by the gunshot.

Two teenage boys were arrested in the incident and 24 other people were taken into custody when a subsequent protest erupted in vandalism and violence.