Transport strike snarls traffic in Athens

ATHENS, Greece — Metro, urban rail and tram workers in the Greek capital have walked off the job for 24 hours to protest legislation that would allow the Athens transport organization to make commercial use of stations.

Thursday's strike snarled traffic across the city and left buses as the only form of public transport. Workers in Athens' subway, tram and urban railway have also declared 24-hour strikes for March 1 and 3, for the same reason.

Workers' unions demanded the legislation be withdrawn, saying it would deprive the metro organization of funds and undermine its public character.