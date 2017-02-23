TV network may help preserve Aretha Franklin's birth home
A
A
Share via Email
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials in charge of fixing up the Memphis home where Aretha Franklin was born say they are working with the DIY Network to move the crumbling structure to a safer location and make it more attractive for visitors.
Jeffrey Higgs, president of the LeMoyne-Owen College Community Development Corporation, told a judge Thursday he has been in discussions with a producer at the remodeling and home improvement cable network on a plan to repair and move the house for one of its programs.
The boarded-up house sits in a blighted
Franklin was born there in 1942. Her family moved to Detroit about two years later.