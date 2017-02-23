US stocks start mixed as energy companies bounce back
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Major U.S. indexes are mixed early Thursday following modest losses the day before. Energy companies are making the biggest gains as the price of oil jumps and companies that pay big dividends are rising as bond yields slip. Technology and industrial companies are taking small losses.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 15 points, or 0.1
Stocks finished mostly lower on Wednesday. The Dow is at an all-time high and other indexes remain near all-time highs.
FAIR AND SQUARE: Payments processor Square jumped after it reported a larger profit than analysts expected. Wall Street was also pleased with the company's forecasts for 2017. Square stock rose $1.83, or 12.2
A BAD FIT: L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, tumbled after it said sales in February have been weak, especially at Victoria's Secret. The company decided to stop selling swimwear last year and said sales at older stores have dropped sharply this month. The stock gave up $9.05, or 12.6
PC POWER: HP Inc. blew past analyst estimates in the fourth quarter thanks to a 10-
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.39
Income-seeking investors bought shares of utilities, real estate investment trusts, and other companies that tend to pay large dividends. FirstEnergy picked up 54 cents, or 1.8
RECALL WOES: Medical device maker Boston Scientific sank after it said it will take all of its Lotus Valve devices off the market and from clinical testing sites because of a manufacturing problem with the heart valve device. Last year the company announced a similar problem with a related product, its Lotus Edge Valve System. Boston Scientific stock lost $1.13, or 4.5
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil futures rebounded, rising $1.05, or 2
CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 112.76 yen from 113.12 yen. The euro rose to $1.0585 from $1.0568.
OVERSEAS: Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/journalist/marley-jay