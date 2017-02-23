US stocks start mixed as energy companies bounce back

NEW YORK — Major U.S. indexes are mixed early Thursday following modest losses the day before. Energy companies are making the biggest gains as the price of oil jumps and companies that pay big dividends are rising as bond yields slip. Technology and industrial companies are taking small losses.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 15 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 20,790 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The blue-chip index has risen for nine consecutive days. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down a fraction at 2,362. The Nasdaq composite lost 19 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 5,841 as technology companies declined. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 3 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 1,400.

Stocks finished mostly lower on Wednesday. The Dow is at an all-time high and other indexes remain near all-time highs.

FAIR AND SQUARE: Payments processor Square jumped after it reported a larger profit than analysts expected. Wall Street was also pleased with the company's forecasts for 2017. Square stock rose $1.83, or 12.2 per cent , to $16.87 and reached an all-time high. The company went public in November 2015.

A BAD FIT: L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, tumbled after it said sales in February have been weak, especially at Victoria's Secret. The company decided to stop selling swimwear last year and said sales at older stores have dropped sharply this month. The stock gave up $9.05, or 12.6 per cent , to $49.08.

PC POWER: HP Inc. blew past analyst estimates in the fourth quarter thanks to a 10- per cent jump in revenue from personal computers. The company said Notebook sales jumped, which made up for lower printer revenue and flat desktop sales. The stock added $1.03, or 6.4 per cent , to $17.24.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.39 per cent from 2.42 per cent .

Income-seeking investors bought shares of utilities, real estate investment trusts, and other companies that tend to pay large dividends. FirstEnergy picked up 54 cents, or 1.8 per cent , to $31.33 while Realty Income gained 99 cents, or 1.6 per cent , to $62.13.

RECALL WOES: Medical device maker Boston Scientific sank after it said it will take all of its Lotus Valve devices off the market and from clinical testing sites because of a manufacturing problem with the heart valve device. Last year the company announced a similar problem with a related product, its Lotus Edge Valve System. Boston Scientific stock lost $1.13, or 4.5 per cent , to $24.03.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil futures rebounded, rising $1.05, or 2 per cent , to $54.64 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for pricing international oils, rose $1.11, or 2 per cent , to $57.15 a barrel in London. Chevron rose $1.27, or 1.2 per cent , to $111.65 and Marathon Oil advanced 39 cents, or 2.5 per cent , to $16.15.

CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 112.76 yen from 113.12 yen. The euro rose to $1.0585 from $1.0568.

OVERSEAS: Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 per cent while Germany's DAX fell 0.2 per cent . The French CAC 40 traded 0.1 per cent higher. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost less than 0.1 per cent and the Kospi of South Korea finished 0.1 per cent higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.4 per cent .

