Woman killed by flying debris as Storm Doris batters Britain

LONDON — A woman has been killed by flying debris in central England as storm winds of more than 90 mph (145 kph) batter the United Kingdom.

West Midlands Ambulance Service says the woman suffered serious head injuries in Wolverhampton, 140 miles (225 km) northwest of London.

Rain, snow and strong winds from a weather system dubbed Storm Doris closed roads, cancelled flights and halted train travel to and from Euston Station, one of London's main terminals. Heathrow Airport said about one in 10 flights was cancelled

The wind even halted filming of outdoor scenes on the long-running soap opera "Coronation Street."

Weather agency the Met Office said a top wind speed of 94 mph (151 kph) was recorded at Capel Curig in Wales.