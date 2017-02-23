Woman who drove with man body on windshield gets 25 to life
LOS ANGELES — A California substance-abuse
Sherri Lynn Wilkins had pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and two drunken driving counts.
Wilkins, 55, had been found guilty at a 2014 trial on similar charges but an appeals court last year threw out the conviction because her entire criminal history had been admitted at trial and could have prejudiced the jury.
She had received the stiffer sentence of 55 years to life before her appeal.
Prosecutors then refiled charges and Wilkins pleaded no contest.
In 2012, Wilkins was a substance abuse-
She drove more than two miles with his half-naked body embedded in the windshield and his upper body face down on the hood before other drivers confronted her at a stoplight, according to court records.
Wilkins told them that Moreno seemed to jump in front of the car. He died at a hospital.
Wilkins drank three shots of vodka and a beer in her car before driving but the
Investigators said Wilkins' blood-alcohol level was about twice that limit 1