Zoo: Live video of giraffe giving birth was labeled explicit

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The owner of a New York zoo planning to live-stream a giraffe giving birth says the video feed was briefly removed from YouTube because animal rights activists labeled it sexually explicit.

Animal Adventure Park started streaming video Wednesday of 15-year-old April in her enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, 130 miles northwest of New York City. But owner Jordan Patch says YouTube removed the feed early Thursday after someone reported it was explicit and contained nudity.

In a video posted on the zoo's Facebook page, Patch blamed "a handful of extremists and animal rights activists" for interrupting the stream from the "giraffe cam." The live stream resumed on YouTube later Thursday morning.