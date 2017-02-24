2nd man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old in Chicago

Chicago police say a second man has been charged in a shooting that killed two people, including a toddler, and wounded a pregnant woman.

Dionel Harris was charged Friday with first-degree-murder in a shooting on Valentine's Day that killed 2-year-old Lavontay White and Lavontay's uncle, 26-year-old Lazaric Collins.

The shooting in a West Side Chicago alley was partially captured on a Facebook Live video being streamed by the woman.

Additional court information about Harris wasn't immediately available. Last week, 26-year-old Devon Swan was charged with murder in the same shooting.