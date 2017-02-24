Agency publishes timetable for Mexico border wall
SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it plans to start awarding contracts by mid-April for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.
CBP will narrow the field by March 20 and require that finalists renew their offers by March 24, with a price attached.
The timetable shows that Trump is aggressively pursuing plans to build what he calls "a great wall" on the 2,000-mile border with Mexico.
Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday that construction will start "very soon" and is ahead of schedule.