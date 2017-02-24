AP Explains: What chemical weapons does N. Korea possess
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea may have found a new use for its large stockpile of chemical and biological weapons, which are meant to attack South Korean and U.S. troops in case of another war.
Malaysian police said Friday that a chemical weapon — the toxic VX nerve agent — was used to kill the estranged half brother of Pyongyang's absolute leader at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13. If North Korea's involvement is confirmed, this would be an unusual and extremely high-profile use of its chemicals in an assassination.
Much like its secretive nuclear program, outsiders struggle to nail down exact details about the North's chemical and biological weapons programs. Here's what's known about North Korean chemical and biological weapons:
___
ONE OF WORLD'S LARGEST STOCKPILES
North Korea is not a signatory to the international Chemical Weapons Convention. It has been producing chemical weapons since the 1980s and is now estimated to have as many as 5,000 tons, according to a biennial South Korean
___
NEW LEVEL OF SOPHISTICATION
VX, which Malaysian police said was detected on Kim Jong Nam's eyes and face, was used by Saddam Hussein's forces in a 1988 poison gas attack on the Kurdish city of Halabja in northern Iraq that killed thousands. If North Korea really did use VX to assassinate Kim Jong Nam, it would show a new level of sophistication in its handling and use of chemical weapons, said Kim Dae Young, a military expert at South Korea's Korea
___
HEAVY PRODUCTION
Making chemical weapons isn't extremely difficult, and the North likely uses chemical fertilizer plants to manufacture its weapons, according to South Korean experts. The military information
___
PAST ASSASSINATIONS
Seoul has blamed Pyongyang for using poison in past assassinations or failed assassination attempts. When South Korean officials squashed what they said was a North Korean attempt to kill North Korean defector-turned-anti-Pyongyang activist Park Sang-hak in 2011, they unveiled a pen-liked weapon carried by the would-be assailant that hid a needle dipped in neostigmine bromide, a chemical that attacks the nervous system. South Korea also suspects the North was involved in the killing of Choi Duk-kun, a South Korean diplomat stationed in the Russian city of Vladivostok, who was found dead in front of his apartment in October 1996. Investigators later found neostigmine bromide in Choi's body.