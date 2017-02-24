Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of Justice statue

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Thousands of people have marched in Bangladesh's capital demanding a Lady Justice statue be removed from the Supreme Court complex.

The statue of a woman holding a scale and sword was installed in December in an open area between the building's entrance and the courtrooms.

Lady Justice is often depicted as a Greek goddess, but Islamists oppose idol worship and consider the statue anti-Islamic.

Supporters and sympathizers of the hardline Hefazat-e-Islam group joined the protest in Dhaka's Baitul Mokarram mosque after Friday's weekly prayer.

Junaid Al Habib, a leader of the Hefazat-e-Islam, said a mass movement across the country would occur if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government did not meet protesters' demand immediately.