Cambodia seeking $400 million to complete demining

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's leader says his country needs more than $400 million in aid to remove by 2025 all of the land mines that are a legacy of years of civil war.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said in a statement Friday marking his nation's Mine Awareness Day that the mines remain a threat and kill or maim nearly 100 people a year.

He said Cambodia has cleared about 1,500 square kilometres (580 square miles) of mines, but nearly 2,000 square kilometres (770 square miles) of land remains littered with the munitions.