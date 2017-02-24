Estonia marks independence day with military parade

TALLINN, Estonia — Estonia has marked its 99th anniversary with more than 1,000 troops from eight NATO nations parading and presenting military hardware, including two U.S. Abrams tanks that were displayed to the public for the first time in the Baltic nation.

Fighter jets from the alliance's Baltic air policing mission roared Friday over the flag-waving crowd that included President Kersti Kaljulaid and a U.S. military band.

NATO military forces were deployed into countries bordering Russia after Moscow's aggression in Ukraine amid fears that other ex-Soviet republics — including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — could be next.