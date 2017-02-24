France : Le Pen refuses police questioning in jobs probe

PARIS — French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is refusing to submit to police questioning in a probe into her party's use of European Parliament aides.

Her lawyer said Friday that Le Pen would talk to police only after the April-May election.

Rodolphe Bossulet said on BFM television that Le Pen decided not to comply with a summons Wednesday, when two Le Pen aides were held for questioning. He called the refusal a protest against "artificially speeding up the questioning, just two months before the election."

Le Pen's chief of staff Catherine Griset, who also worked as a European Parliament assistant, was handed preliminary charges of breach of trust after Wednesday's questioning.