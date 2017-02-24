French presidency: Green candidate bows out, joins Socialist

PARIS — The French environmental party's presidential candidate is giving up his bid and joining the campaign of Socialist Benoit Hamon, in hopes of boosting the floundering left's chances of keeping the Elysee Palace.

Yannick Jadot made the announcement on France-2 television after meetings with Hamon in northern France Thursday. While polls showed Jadot with minimal support, the move was a welcome sign for the divided French left.

Jadot's Europe Ecology party split with President Francois Hollande's Socialist government, but sees Hamon as less beholden to industry and more committed to reducing France's reliance on nuclear power.