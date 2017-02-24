Indonesia president lands in Sydney on first Australia visit

SYDNEY, Australia — Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo arrived in Sydney on Saturday on his first visit to Australia has his nation's leader.

Jokowi and first lady Iriana Widodo landed in rainy conditions and clutched umbrellas as they greeted Australian officials on the Sydney Airport tarmac.

Improving trade and investment will be a key focus of Jokowi's two-day state visit with plans to finalize a bilateral free trade agreement this year.

The Indonesian president will meet with business leaders Saturday afternoon before a private dinner at Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's harbour-side mansion.

"Our relationship with Indonesia is growing deeper by the day but it has not yet reached its full potential," Turnbull wrote in an opinion piece in The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, adding that Australia trades more with Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand than with Indonesia.