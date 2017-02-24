Japan starts weekend early to improve work-life balance

TOKYO — Some workers in Japan are enjoying an early start to their weekend under a new initiative to encourage a better work-life balance.

Company and government offices were encouraged to let employees leave at 3 p.m. on Friday. The early end to the day is dubbed "Premium Friday," and is supposed to happen on the last Friday of every month.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike (Koh-ee-keh) led about 100 office workers in a champagne toast as the clock struck three at a cafe in the Japanese capital's central business district. She said it would be wonderful if the initiative changes the way people work.