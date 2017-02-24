Libyan military authorities impose ban on travellers under 45

BENGHAZI, Libya — The military governor of eastern Libyan cities has imposed a ban on all travellers under 45 years old without a security clearance.

The decision was issued Thursday by Libyan Chief of Staff Abdel-Razek al-Nadhouri, citing security concerns of "outside dangers." He was appointed by army chief Khalifa Hifter to govern eastern cities from Darna to Bani Jawad.

Hifter is allied with the internationally recognized parliament which is based in eastern Libya.

It was a revised decree of an earlier one that imposed a ban on women without male guardians that drew public criticism.