Novelist enters plea in wife's death, gets scolding

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Latest on a hearing for a novelist accused of his wife's death (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The novelist originally sentenced to life in prison in 2003 for the death of his wife at their North Carolina mansion is now a free man.

But before Michael Peterson left the Durham County Courthouse on Friday, both he and defence attorney David Rudolf received a scolding from Candace Zamperini, who called Peterson's account of her sister Kathleen's death a "fictionalized story."

The 73-year-old Peterson made an Alford plea to a manslaughter charge during a hearing Friday in Durham County Superior Court. Under the plea, Peterson can still say he's innocent while agreeing the prosecution has enough evidence to convict him. Zamperini called the plea "meaningless."

___

3:23 a.m.

