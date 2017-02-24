Ohio man facing terrorism charges takes trial over plea deal

CLEVELAND — An Ohio man who the FBI says threatened U.S. military members online on behalf of the Islamic State has rejected a plea deal and is headed to trial.

A court filing says Terrence McNeil rejected pleas offered by government prosecutors Friday.

FBI officials say McNeil posted a file on his Tumblr page in September 2015 that contained the names and addresses of military personnel. The Akron man then allegedly urged supporters of the Islamic State to behead the people mentioned in the file.

Federal Judge Dan Polster last month denied a request to dismiss 15 terrorism-related charges against McNeil.