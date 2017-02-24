Poll puts Germany's SPD slightly ahead of Merkel's party
BERLIN — A new poll shows Germany's
The Ifratest poll for ARD television Friday showed the SPD with a four point gain to 32
The SPD is enjoying a boost from the choice last month of Martin Schulz, the former president of the European Parliament, to challenge Merkel in September elections. Experts caution it's too early to tell whether the momentum will last.
The SPD is currently Merkel's junior coalition partner in government.